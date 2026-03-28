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Endocrine/metabolic

Aconcagua Bio synthesizes new calcitonin and amylin receptor agonists

March 27, 2026
Aconcagua Bio Inc. has divulged new calcitonin (CALCR; CT-R) and amylin receptor agonists intended for use in the treatment of pain, neurodegeneration, bone, metabolic and cardiovascular disorders.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents