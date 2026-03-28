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Cancer

Sichuan University reports new GPR65 antagonists

March 27, 2026
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Sichuan University has identified new G-protein coupled receptor 65 (GPR65) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and epilepsy.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents