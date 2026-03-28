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Cancer

Chengdu Sibeibo divulges new PARP-14 inhibitors

March 27, 2026
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Chengdu Sibeibo Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has reported new poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 14 (PARP-14; ARTD8) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, asthma, atopic dermatitis and infectious pneumonia.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents