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BioWorld - Monday, March 30, 2026
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» MAP4K1 inhibitor enhances antitumor immune responses
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Cancer
MAP4K1 inhibitor enhances antitumor immune responses
March 30, 2026
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Researchers from Blueprint Medicines Corp. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. presented the preclinical characterization of BLU-852, a selective MAP4K1 inhibitor developed as a potential immunotherapeutic agent for cancer treatment.
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