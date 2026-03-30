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Cancer

MAP4K1 inhibitor enhances antitumor immune responses

March 30, 2026
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Researchers from Blueprint Medicines Corp. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. presented the preclinical characterization of BLU-852, a selective MAP4K1 inhibitor developed as a potential immunotherapeutic agent for cancer treatment.
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