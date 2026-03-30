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Inflammatory

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech identifies new glucocorticoid receptor agonists

March 30, 2026
Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has discovered new glucocorticoid receptor (GR) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, idiopathic arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, asthma, ulcerative colitis, neuromyelitis optica and autoimmune liver disease.
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