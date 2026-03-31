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Neurology/psychiatric

Funding to advance Marvel’s MB-204 into clinic

March 31, 2026
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Marvel Biosciences Corp., together with its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., has announced nondilutive funding from the Alberta Innovates CarE (AICE) market access program to support progression into the clinic and phase I testing of lead compound, MB-204. MB-204, a fluorinated derivative version of istradefylline, offers potential as a new approach totreating autism spectrum disorders and related conditions, addressing socio-behavioral symptoms through a differentiated mechanism.
BioWorld Science Financings Neurology/psychiatric