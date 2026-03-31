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Dermatologic

Infinimmune presents preclinical data on anti-IL-22 antibody for atopic dermatitis

March 31, 2026
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Infinimmune Inc. has recently presented results at the annual American Academy of Dermatology conference regarding their anti-IL-22 antibody IFX-101 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
BioWorld Science Conferences Dermatologic Immune Antibody