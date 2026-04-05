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BioWorld - Sunday, April 5, 2026
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» Blockbuster deals push med-tech M&A above $40B in Q1 2026
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Med-tech deals Q1 2026
Blockbuster deals push med-tech M&A above $40B in Q1 2026
April 2, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
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Med-tech deal value, excluding M&As, totaled $628.41 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an increase of about 322% from the $149.08 million recorded in Q1 2025 though a 36% drop from Q4 2025‘s $978.58 million.
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