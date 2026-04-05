BioWorld - Sunday, April 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for April 2, 2026

April 2, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Apollomics, Aprea, Bonus, Fibrobiologics, Innocan, Inspira, Newcelx, Venus Concept.
BioWorld Briefs Financings