BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Korea roundup: Alteogen, Celltrion lead biotech deals

March 31, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Subcutaneous formulation technology, microbiomes and oncological assets drove dealmaking in South Korea’s biotech sector this week. 
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Endocrine/metabolic Gastrointestinal Small molecule Asia-Pacific