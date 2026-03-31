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BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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» Korea roundup: Alteogen, Celltrion lead biotech deals
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Korea roundup: Alteogen, Celltrion lead biotech deals
March 31, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Subcutaneous formulation technology, microbiomes and oncological assets drove dealmaking in South Korea’s biotech sector this week.
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