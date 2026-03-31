BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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China-developed triple incretin enters global diabetes race

March 31, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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A next-generation triple incretin therapy jointly developed by Novo Nordisk A/S and China’s United Biotechnology outperformed semaglutide in a phase II trial, signaling intensifying competition in the GLP-1 obesity and diabetes market.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Asia-Pacific China