BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2026
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» China-developed triple incretin enters global diabetes race
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China-developed triple incretin enters global diabetes race
March 31, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
A next-generation triple incretin therapy jointly developed by Novo Nordisk A/S and China’s United Biotechnology outperformed semaglutide in a phase II trial, signaling intensifying competition in the GLP-1 obesity and diabetes market.
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
Asia-Pacific
China