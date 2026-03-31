Lilly taps Insilico AI in $2.75B deal to expand pipeline options

Eli Lilly and Co. is deepening its investment in artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery through a multibillion-dollar expansion of its collaboration with Hong-Kong listed Insilico Medicine Inc. in a move that could broaden its reach into next-generation metabolic therapies. Under the deal terms, Insilico is eligible to receive $115 million up front, plus development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments worth $2.75 billion, in addition to sales-based royalties. In exchange, Lilly gains exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize multiple candidates generated using Insilico’s AI platform, including preclinical oral therapies.