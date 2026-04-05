Immuno-oncology

Janux nominates development candidate under BMS collaboration

Janux Therapeutics Inc. has nominated a development candidate under its collaboration and exclusive worldwide license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS). The milestone was achieved following the identification of a tumor-activated therapeutic, utilizing Janux’s TRACTr (Tumor Activated T Cell Engager) platform, targeting an undisclosed solid tumor antigen expressed across several human cancer types. The milestone triggers a payment to Janux.