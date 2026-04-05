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Cancer

New antibody-drug conjugates reported in Biocad patent

April 2, 2026
Biocad Ltd. has disclosed new antibody-drug conjugates consisting of antibodies covalently linked to cytotoxic drugs through linkers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Patents