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Infection

Wuhan Xirui Pharmaceutical Technology discloses new amphotericin B amide derivatives

April 2, 2026
Wuhan Xirui Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has synthesized new amphotericin B amide derivatives that are potentially useful for the treatment of fungal infection.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents