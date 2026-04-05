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Cancer

Ocean University of China presents new AR-NTD inhibitors

April 2, 2026
Ocean University of China has discovered new androgen receptor N-terminal domain (AR-NTD) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of prostate cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents