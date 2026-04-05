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Cancer

Amgen synthesizes new GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors

April 2, 2026
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Amgen Inc. has patented new GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors, particularly, GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents