Sector tariff now more than a threat – for some Rx companies

After nearly a year of threats and promises of a global biopharma tariff of 25% to 500%, U.S. President Donald Trump finally delivered it. In the name of national security, he imposed a 100% sector tariff on prescription drugs and their associated ingredients beginning in about four months for large manufacturers and six months for smaller companies. However, depending on the drug, where it’s made and whether a manufacturer has reached onshoring and pricing agreements with the Department of Health and Human Services, the actual tariff could be as low as 0%.