BioWorld - Monday, April 6, 2026
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Stipple launches with $100M for novel oncology targets

April 6, 2026
By Brian Orelli
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Stipple Bio Inc. raised $100 million in a series A financing to support progression of the company’s lead drug, STP-100, an antibody-drug conjugate that binds an undisclosed target, and the company’s Pointillist discovery platform.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Series A