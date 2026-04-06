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BioWorld - Monday, April 6, 2026
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» Stipple launches with $100M for novel oncology targets
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Stipple launches with $100M for novel oncology targets
April 6, 2026
By
Brian Orelli
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Stipple Bio Inc. raised $100 million in a series A financing to support progression of the company’s lead drug, STP-100, an antibody-drug conjugate that binds an undisclosed target, and the company’s Pointillist discovery platform.
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