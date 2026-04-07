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BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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» Gilead buying Tubulis and its ADCs in $5B takeover bid
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Gilead buying Tubulis and its ADCs in $5B takeover bid
April 7, 2026
By
Karen Carey
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German company Tubulis GmbH, which emerged with a $12.3 million series A round and a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform about six years ago, has commanded up to $5 billion in a buyout offer from Gilead Sciences Inc.
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