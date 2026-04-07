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BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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» Kennedy sidestepping court order sidelining ACIP?
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Kennedy sidestepping court order sidelining ACIP?
April 7, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
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Don’t like a court order? Sidestep it. That seems to be the idea behind U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy’s latest changes to his renewal of the charter for the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
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