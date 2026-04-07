BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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Sononeu wins $5.2M ARPA-H grant for ultrasound-activated therapeutics

April 7, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Newco Sononeu Inc. has launched to translate more than a decade of basic research in controlling cells with ultrasound into novel, non-invasive therapies for conditions including peripheral and diabetic neuropathy.
BioWorld Newco news Neurology/psychiatric Grant U.S.