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BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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» Sononeu wins $5.2M ARPA-H grant for ultrasound-activated therapeutics
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Sononeu wins $5.2M ARPA-H grant for ultrasound-activated therapeutics
April 7, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Newco Sononeu Inc. has launched to translate more than a decade of basic research in controlling cells with ultrasound into novel, non-invasive therapies for conditions including peripheral and diabetic neuropathy.
BioWorld
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Neurology/psychiatric
Grant
U.S.