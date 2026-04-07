BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» South Korea streamlines biosimilar review, clinical trials
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
South Korea streamlines biosimilar review, clinical trials
April 7, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korea is rolling out regulatory changes to speed biosimilar development, including reforms to shorten review timelines, ease phase III trial requirements and simplify oversight of manufacturing changes.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
Biosimilar
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
FDA
MOHW