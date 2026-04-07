BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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South Korea streamlines biosimilar review, clinical trials

April 7, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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South Korea is rolling out regulatory changes to speed biosimilar development, including reforms to shorten review timelines, ease phase III trial requirements and simplify oversight of manufacturing changes. 
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