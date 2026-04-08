J&J introduces Varipulse Pro to Europe after CE mark

Johnson & Johnson launched its latest pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheter, Varipulse Pro, in Europe following CE mark approval, bringing another option to electrophysiologists looking to adopt PFA technology. The system features a new pulse sequence with a lower temperature profile and enables ablation that is five times faster than the previous sequence, while achieving equivalent lesions. It represents another significant development in the rapidly evolving PFA market that has transformed cardiac ablation treatment.