BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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UK formalizes zero tariffs deal with US, will pay more for drugs

April 8, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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The U.S. confirmed the agreement in principle made last December to exempt U.K. pharmaceuticals from import tariffs, as the U.K government put its commitment to spend more on patented drugs into effect.
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