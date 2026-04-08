BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Ubl to step down from PhRMA

April 8, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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After more than a decade at the helm of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Stephen Ubl said he plans to step down as president and CEO of the trade organization at the end of the year.
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