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BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Ubl to step down from PhRMA
April 8, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
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After more than a decade at the helm of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Stephen Ubl said he plans to step down as president and CEO of the trade organization at the end of the year.
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