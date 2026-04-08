BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Financings for April 8, 2026

April 8, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Celldex, Ensysce, Kiora, Marvel, Polyrizon, Route 92, Transcode, Vivos.
BioWorld Briefs Financings