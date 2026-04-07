Dermatologic

Nrf2 activator counteracts atopic dermatitis pathology

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder associated with increased oxidative stress. In this context, pharmacological activation of the Keap1-Nrf2 pathway, a key regulator of antioxidant and cytoprotective gene expression, has emerged as a promising therapeutic strategy to re-establish redox homeostasis and reduce inflammation in AD. Researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology reported the design and preclinical characterization of a novel Nrf2 activator in models of AD.