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Dermatologic

Nrf2 activator counteracts atopic dermatitis pathology

April 7, 2026
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Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder associated with increased oxidative stress. In this context, pharmacological activation of the Keap1-Nrf2 pathway, a key regulator of antioxidant and cytoprotective gene expression, has emerged as a promising therapeutic strategy to re-establish redox homeostasis and reduce inflammation in AD. Researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology reported the design and preclinical characterization of a novel Nrf2 activator in models of AD.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic