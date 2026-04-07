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BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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Neurology/psychiatric
Acadia Pharmaceuticals presents GPR88 agonists
April 7, 2026
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has reported new G protein-coupled receptor GPR88 agonists that are potentially useful for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia.
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Neurology/psychiatric
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