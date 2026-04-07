Endocrine/metabolic

Suzhou Spring-Sea Bio-Pharmaceuticals identifies new GLP-1R agonists

Suzhou Spring-Sea Bio-Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has discovered new prodrugs of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) polypeptides acting as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, overweight, chronic kidney disease, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, neurodegeneration, diabetic nephropathy and cardiovascular disorders, among others.