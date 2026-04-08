BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Infection

Huawu Biopharmaceutical synthesizes new dengue virus replication inhibitors

April 8, 2026
Huawu Biopharmaceutical Technology (Hubei) Co. Ltd. has divulged new viral replication inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of dengue and yellow fever virus infections.
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