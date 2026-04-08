BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Inflammatory

Forward Therapeutics patents new TNF-α inhibitors

April 8, 2026
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Forward Therapeutics Inc. has identified new TNF-α inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders and autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents