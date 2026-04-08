BioWorld - Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Cancer

Hengrui discovers new SNF2L2 inhibitors

April 8, 2026
A Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. patent describes new probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents