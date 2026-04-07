BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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ICKSH 2026

Five-drug VIPOR regimen shows promise in aggressive blood cancer

April 7, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Deep molecular advances are enabling precision medicine for the field of hematology, Wyndham Wilson said during a plenary session at the 2026 Korean Society of Hematology International Conference March 26.
BioWorld Asia Clinical Aging Cancer Hematologic Inflammatory Antibody Antibody-drug conjugate Monoclonal antibody Small molecule Asia-Pacific U.S.