BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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Cancer

Stipple launches with $100M for novel oncology targets

April 7, 2026
By Brian Orelli
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Stipple Bio Inc. raised $100 million in a series A financing to support progression of the company’s lead drug, STP-100, an antibody-drug conjugate that binds an undisclosed target, and the company’s Pointillist discovery platform. The round was co-led by RA Capital, a16z Bio+Health and Nextech Invest. Existing investors, including Emerson Collective Investments (managed by Yosemite), GV (Google Ventures), Lola Capital Partners, GordonMD Global Investments and others, also participated in the round.
BioWorld Science Financings Newco news Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Series A