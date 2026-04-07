Cancer

Stipple launches with $100M for novel oncology targets

Stipple Bio Inc. raised $100 million in a series A financing to support progression of the company’s lead drug, STP-100, an antibody-drug conjugate that binds an undisclosed target, and the company’s Pointillist discovery platform. The round was co-led by RA Capital, a16z Bio+Health and Nextech Invest. Existing investors, including Emerson Collective Investments (managed by Yosemite), GV (Google Ventures), Lola Capital Partners, GordonMD Global Investments and others, also participated in the round.