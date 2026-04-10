BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Biologics in development outnumber small molecules for the first time

April 9, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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More than four decades on from the approval of the first biologic drug, the industry has reached a tipping point, and biotech drugs now outnumber small molecules in the global R&D pipeline.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Cancer Endocrine/metabolic Immune Obesity Oncology Small molecule Asia-Pacific Europe U.S.