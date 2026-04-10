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BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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» Oricell raises $110M in pre-IPO round to advance solid tumor CAR Ts
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Oricell raises $110M in pre-IPO round to advance solid tumor CAR Ts
April 10, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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Oricell Therapeutics Holdings Ltd closed a $110 million pre-IPO round to expand its global footprint and advance its lead candidate, a GPC3-targeted autologous CAR T therapy for liver cancer to registrational trials.
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