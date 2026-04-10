BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Changes afoot at Teleflex to right ship

April 10, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Teleflex Inc. reported that Stephen Klasko will step down as chair of the board, and said it intends to establish a new Growth and Operating Committee as well as repurchase $1 billion of its shares. The moves come amid pressure from activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which owns a 2% stake and recently urged the company to take a more constructive and responsible approach to evaluating strategic alternatives, after Teleflex declined to engage with potential acquirors despite interest from multiple credible parties.
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