Changes afoot at Teleflex to right ship

Teleflex Inc. reported that Stephen Klasko will step down as chair of the board, and said it intends to establish a new Growth and Operating Committee as well as repurchase $1 billion of its shares. The moves come amid pressure from activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which owns a 2% stake and recently urged the company to take a more constructive and responsible approach to evaluating strategic alternatives, after Teleflex declined to engage with potential acquirors despite interest from multiple credible parties.