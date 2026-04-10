BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Realta secures another $40M for its hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy treatment

April 10, 2026
By Brian Orelli
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Realta Life Sciences Inc. raised an additional $40 million in the final tranche of its series A investment, bringing the total the company has raised to more than $150 million through mission-driven investors and a family-office model.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Neurology/psychiatric Peptide Series A