Cancer

KIAA1429-MYC axis is potential target in clear cell kidney cancer

The N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA modification has a role in cancer progression, including renal cell carcinomas (RCCs). Recent work showed that KIAA1429, which serves as a scaffold for the m6A methyltransferase holocomplex, is significantly upregulated in hepatocellular carcinoma tissues and presents oncogenic roles in breast and gastric cancers. However, the potential role of KIAA1429 in clear cell RCC and its underlying regulatory mechanism remain largely unknown.