Respiratory

LCC-6 characterized as an antifibrotic and copper chelator agent

Copper overload within the body may lead to cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammation or fibrosis, among others. Copper chelation is an effective strategy to counteract this potential overload; mitochondria play an important role, as they are the main copper-using organelles in the cells. Copper chelators have been developed, but they have shown some undesired off-target effects and low specificity, which suggests the need for new therapies in the field.