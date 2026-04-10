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Respiratory

LCC-6 characterized as an antifibrotic and copper chelator agent

April 9, 2026
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Copper overload within the body may lead to cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammation or fibrosis, among others. Copper chelation is an effective strategy to counteract this potential overload; mitochondria play an important role, as they are the main copper-using organelles in the cells. Copper chelators have been developed, but they have shown some undesired off-target effects and low specificity, which suggests the need for new therapies in the field.
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