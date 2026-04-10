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Inflammatory

Leonabio discovers new pannexin-1 inhibitors

April 9, 2026
Leonabio Inc. has patented new pannexin-1 (PANX1; MRS1) inhibitors described as useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders, epilepsy and pain.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents