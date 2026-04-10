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Neurology/psychiatric

PMP22-RNAi gives long-lasting protection in Charcot-Marie-Tooth

April 10, 2026
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Researchers from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and collaborators report the development of a gene silencing therapy for Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric