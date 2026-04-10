BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Cancer

Beone reports new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

April 10, 2026
Beone Medicines I GmbH and Beone Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. have identified new macrocyclic GTPase KRAS inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents