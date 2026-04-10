BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Cancer

Avelos Therapeutics synthesizes new POLθ inhibitors

April 10, 2026
Avelos Therapeutics Inc. has divulged new sulfur or selenium-containing compounds acting as DNA polymerase θ (POLθ; POLQ) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents