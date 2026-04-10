BioWorld - Friday, April 10, 2026
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Cancer

New TRPC6/7 antagonists disclosed in Nyrada patent

April 10, 2026
Nyrada Pty Ltd. has synthesized new short transient receptor potential channel 6 (TRPC6) and 7 (TRPC7) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents