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» Sidewinder’s bispecific ADC approach draws $137M series B
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Cancer
Sidewinder’s bispecific ADC approach draws $137M series B
April 9, 2026
By
Jennifer Boggs
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Founded amid the booming next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) space, Sidewinder Therapeutics Inc. has emerged from stealth with an oversubscribed $137 million series B round and plans to advance a lead program into the clinic in 2027.
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