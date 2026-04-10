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Cancer

Sidewinder’s bispecific ADC approach draws $137M series B

April 9, 2026
By Jennifer Boggs
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Founded amid the booming next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) space, Sidewinder Therapeutics Inc. has emerged from stealth with an oversubscribed $137 million series B round and plans to advance a lead program into the clinic in 2027.
BioWorld Science Financings Newco news Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Bispecific antibody Series B