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Ocular

Smart contact lens delivers adaptative glaucoma therapy

April 9, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
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A smart polymer contact lens measures intraocular pressure (IOP) in real time and automatically releases medication into the eye when IOP goes beyond a critical limit. This technological advance, developed by scientists at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI), could enable personalized glaucoma therapy, avoiding poor patient adherence to their prescribed regimen and eliminating the need for bulky electronic devices. Animal models tolerate it well and, although the load is concentrated at the edges of the lens, it is still unknown how it could affect visual acuity.
BioWorld Science Medical technology Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Ocular