Newco news

Remedy pushes ‘cell-free’ secretome therapy for IPF into phase I

“Single drugs targeting single biological pathways are insufficient for complex diseases,” Remedy Cell Ltd. CEO Ayelet Dilion Mashiah told BioWorld. Remedy is taking a secretome-based approach to treat lung disorders, having moved its lead asset, RC-0315, into a first-in-human clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in January. Secretomes refer to the collection of bioactive molecules secreted by cells in the extracellular space, including proteins, enzymes, growth factors and extracellular vesicles such as exosomes.