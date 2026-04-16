BioWorld - Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Med-tech deals March 2026

Abbott’s Exact acquisition drives med-tech M&A to $23.7B in March

April 15, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
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Med-tech M&A activity surged in March 2026, with deal value reaching $23.66 billion, the highest monthly total since June 2022’s $36.27 billion and a sharp increase from $17.53 billion in February and $1.69 billion in January.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A Medical technology