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BioWorld - Thursday, April 16, 2026
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» Abbott’s Exact acquisition drives med-tech M&A to $23.7B in March
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Med-tech deals March 2026
Abbott’s Exact acquisition drives med-tech M&A to $23.7B in March
April 15, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
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Med-tech M&A activity surged in March 2026, with deal value reaching $23.66 billion, the highest monthly total since June 2022’s $36.27 billion and a sharp increase from $17.53 billion in February and $1.69 billion in January.
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